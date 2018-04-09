Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Symantec in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Symantec by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several research firms have commented on SYMC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,361.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

