Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Position Lessened by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,622 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 871,390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 670.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 333,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2,990.67, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

