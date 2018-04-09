Wendys Co (WEN) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wendys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,547,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,344,000 after buying an additional 587,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,122,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,507,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,794,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after buying an additional 125,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,941,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,409,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,264,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wendys to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $4,074.83, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $309.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

