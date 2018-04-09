Synnex (SNX) Stake Boosted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synnex (NYSE:SNX) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synnex were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synnex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,070,000 after acquiring an additional 269,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synnex by 541.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 173,406 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synnex by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synnex by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 140,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 115,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synnex by 1,069.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 97,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synnex in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Synnex in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Synnex from $1.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synnex from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synnex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of Synnex stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. Synnex has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,822.50, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Synnex will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Synnex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

In other Synnex news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $206,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,983.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,271,900 shares of company stock valued at $165,625,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synnex

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

