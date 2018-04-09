Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 272.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,552,072 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,147,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,821 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Red Hat Software by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $257,566,000 after acquiring an additional 260,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Hat Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,314 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $230,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Red Hat Software by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,177 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $149,187,000 after acquiring an additional 601,622 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Red Hat Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204,005 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $144,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Red Hat Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHT traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.33. 1,271,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,306. The company has a market capitalization of $26,403.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHT. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $152.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

