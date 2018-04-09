Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 10,108 Shares of Under Armour (UA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,192,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 629,862 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,381,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 551,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 551,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 19,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $296,412.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UA opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6,522.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94 and a beta of -0.68. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

