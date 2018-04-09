Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,862,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,382,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.10, for a total value of $4,743,828.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Camp Peter Van sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.51, for a total transaction of $227,667.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.57. 535,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,183. Equinix has a 12 month low of $370.79 and a 12 month high of $495.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32,249.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). Equinix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $519.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Equinix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.67.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

