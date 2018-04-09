ICU Medical (ICUI) Stake Lessened by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,684,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,989,000 after acquiring an additional 251,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,135,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,589,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,879,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $249.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,056.71, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $265.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.94. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $370.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 286.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $170,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.83, for a total value of $1,939,261.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,660,278.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,176 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,286 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

