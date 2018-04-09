MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $2,038.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00759816 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00176964 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin’s total supply is 173,184,208 coins and its circulating supply is 159,569,358 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

