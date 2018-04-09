Medifast (NYSE:MED) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Medifast (NYSE:MED) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medifast earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.3340999947992 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.64. 155,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,573. Medifast has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.67, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other Medifast news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $727,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $669,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,425 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

