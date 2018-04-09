MediGene (ETR:MDG1) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDG1. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

MediGene stock opened at €13.70 ($16.91) on Thursday. MediGene has a fifty-two week low of €8.53 ($10.53) and a fifty-two week high of €19.27 ($23.79).

MediGene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

