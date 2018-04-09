MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on MediWound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $5.40 on Thursday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 234.12% and a negative net margin of 887.38%. sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 5,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 754,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 739,882 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MediWound by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mediwound-mdwd-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.