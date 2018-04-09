Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,716,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,977 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,110,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,206,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,015,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. 15,198,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,391,438. The company has a market cap of $185,578.38, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/meeder-asset-management-inc-sells-10851-shares-of-oracle-co-orcl-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.