MEI Pharma (MEIP) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Headlines about MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MEI Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.9156508104123 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,185. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 42.23% and a negative net margin of 354.10%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on MEI Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

