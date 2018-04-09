Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MLNT. BidaskClub lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Gabelli upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of MLNT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.65. 269,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,869. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $216.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.38. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.89). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.46% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. equities research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vatera Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,325,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,550,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,407,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide therapeutic solutions. The Company's lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the United States food and drug administration (FDA) for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

