Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MercadoLibre (MELI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of MercadoLibre worth $28,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,426,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,218,000 after buying an additional 144,451 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 81,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,860,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,276,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.44.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $342.54 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $214.00 and a one year high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15,125.54, a P/E ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 2.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

