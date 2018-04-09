MercadoLibre (MELI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. BidaskClub lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $433.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $348.35. 161,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,703. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $214.00 and a one year high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15,125.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93 and a beta of 2.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 19,104.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

