Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Given News Impact Rating of 0.21

News headlines about Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercantile Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3275033511247 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

MBWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 price objective on Mercantile Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

MBWM traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,901. The firm has a market cap of $559.41, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $237,560.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at $690,502.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

