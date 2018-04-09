Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 86,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.73 and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/merchants-bancorp-mbin-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated-updated-updated.html.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Indiana that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.