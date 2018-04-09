Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 172.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,511 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,709,000 after buying an additional 3,312,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,997,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,019,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,684,000 after purchasing an additional 801,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,515,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,730,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145,744 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $273,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $53.36 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $143,868.70, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

