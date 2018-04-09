Merck Group (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €115.00 by UBS

UBS set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Merck Group (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on Merck Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck Group in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on Merck Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Cfra set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Merck Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Merck Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.32 ($123.85).

Shares of FRA:MRK traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €80.66 ($99.58). 329,352 shares of the company traded hands. Merck Group has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($141.98).

About Merck Group

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

