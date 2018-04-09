Mercury One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Mercury has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $2.11 million worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00759816 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00176964 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

