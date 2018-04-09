Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:EBSB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,095. The firm has a market cap of $1,073.09, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.90%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $144,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 15,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $312,159.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,042 shares of company stock worth $475,167. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 40,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 785,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/meridian-bancorp-ebsb-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.