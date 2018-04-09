Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Director Purchases $48,000.00 in Stock

Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 6,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,694. Infusystem Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Infusystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Infusystem had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter.

Infusystem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infusystem stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Infusystem worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Director Purchases $48,000.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/meridian-ohc-partners-lp-acquires-20000-shares-of-infusystem-holdings-inc-infu-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Infusystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Receive News & Ratings for Infusystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infusystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.