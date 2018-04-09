Merus (MRUS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.92, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.08. Merus has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merus stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 146.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Merus were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a biotechnology company based in the Netherlands. The Company develops differentiating therapeutics for cancer patients. The product programs in the Merus pipeline are based on the Biclonics format. Its products inlcude, among others, MCLA-134 that is designed to bind to a combination of two immunomodulatory targets expressed by T cells, as wellas MCLA-145 that is designed to bind to a tumor-associated target with an immunomodulatory target involved in checkpoint inhibition.

