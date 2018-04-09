Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Share Price

Headlines about Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meta Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.5421224326051 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

CASH opened at $113.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1,099.60, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 16.05%. equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

