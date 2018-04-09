Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Tops $23.87 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $23.87 million and $931,337.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00009322 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, EXX, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.05903100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00200652 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00124253 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004159 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000564 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 57,525,118 coins and its circulating supply is 38,125,118 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, RightBTC, EXX and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

