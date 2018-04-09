Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Methode Electronics (MEI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Methode Electronics worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at $287,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.95. 134,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,088. The company has a market cap of $1,416.88, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.90 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

