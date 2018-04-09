MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.97 Million in Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Umpqua as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 654.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $124,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $21.37 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,710.78, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

