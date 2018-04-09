MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,685 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Motco acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of IDA opened at $87.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.65. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $79.59 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4,396.70, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $305.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other IDACORP news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $312,020.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

