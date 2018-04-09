MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,810,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,981,000 after acquiring an additional 136,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,122.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $182,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

