MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,927 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,394,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,350 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,639,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,472,000 after acquiring an additional 766,462 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,060,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,148,000 after acquiring an additional 729,757 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 116.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,235,000 after acquiring an additional 558,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,819.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $113.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $15,044.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.36 million. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-invests-5-25-million-in-vulcan-materials-vmc-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.