MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in UGI Corp (UGI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UGI by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,655.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Perreault acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

