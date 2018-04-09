MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMK. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Torchmark by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Torchmark during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, YCG LLC bought a new position in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Torchmark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS started coverage on shares of Torchmark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of Torchmark stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,466.52, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark Co. has a 1 year low of $73.99 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

In other Torchmark news, VP Michael Clay Majors sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 15,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $1,309,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $6,796,120. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

