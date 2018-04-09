95,156 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 38,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $2,295.13, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $30.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

