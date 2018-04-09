MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Water (AWK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Water by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 644,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,173,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of American Water by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Water by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Water by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on American Water from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim lowered American Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered American Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.70 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

AWK opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14,626.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16. American Water has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.36 million. American Water had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.69%. American Water’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Water will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

