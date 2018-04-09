191,827 Shares in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 191,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Symantec news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,379,994.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Symantec stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16,160.01, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Symantec in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Symantec from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “191,827 Shares in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-takes-5-38-million-position-in-symantec-co-symc-updated-updated.html.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.