MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Harris Co. (HRS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Harris by 980.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.63.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,354,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Harris stock opened at $161.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $19,120.28, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Harris had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

