MetLife (MET) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media stories about MetLife (NYSE:MET) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MetLife earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.4880086374228 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo set a $60.00 price objective on MetLife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered MetLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

MET opened at $45.50 on Monday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46,928.83, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

