Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries (MLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,397 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Westermeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $412,119.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $350,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,632.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,503.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $523.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

