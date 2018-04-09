Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 139,842 Shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in 21st Century Fox were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of 21st Century Fox by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,118,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,966 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 21st Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $92,923,000. Manikay Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21st Century Fox by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 21st Century Fox by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,798,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,235,000 after buying an additional 871,395 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in 21st Century Fox by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,344,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,116,000 after buying an additional 749,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 21st Century Fox stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. 21st Century Fox has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,468.34, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter. 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. BidaskClub raised 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on 21st Century Fox in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

About 21st Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

