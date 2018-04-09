Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,684 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $735,950.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $88,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 408,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,283,696.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,983. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

BLL stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13,758.35, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-reduces-stake-in-ball-co-bll-updated-updated.html.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.