Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,567 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. Comerica Inc has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,403.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.30 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Comerica Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In related news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $463,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,006 shares of company stock worth $26,250,992. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.50 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nomura upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Instinet upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.62.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

