Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 120,651 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,651 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 712,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,268,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 643,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $14,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 247,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,482.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 50.82%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Jefferies Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

