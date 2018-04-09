Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Holdings in Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,529 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Express Scripts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Express Scripts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,016,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Express Scripts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Express Scripts from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Express Scripts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “sell” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.97.

ESRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,470. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,116.73, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Express Scripts will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $279,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,233 shares of company stock worth $2,173,054 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

