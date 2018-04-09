Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price

News headlines about Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mettler-Toledo International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6242215984017 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $560.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,724. The firm has a market cap of $14,144.05, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $472.44 and a fifty-two week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $778.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.30.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.18, for a total transaction of $2,763,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.20, for a total value of $181,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,514.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,268 shares of company stock worth $17,497,059 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

