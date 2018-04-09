MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NYSE:MGP opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,874.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.44. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.74 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $39,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 932.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

