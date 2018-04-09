Michael A. Eck Buys 10,000 Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL) Stock

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,862.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $4.80 on Monday. J.Jill Inc has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 and a PE ratio of 6.08.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. J.Jill had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that J.Jill Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JILL. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on J.Jill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price target on J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

