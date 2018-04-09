Michael R. Klein Sells 3,000 Shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Michael R. Klein sold 3,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSGP stock opened at $351.28 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $201.43 and a 1-year high of $378.57. The firm has a market cap of $12,679.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 11,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/michael-r-klein-sells-3000-shares-of-costar-group-csgp-stock-updated-updated.html.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.