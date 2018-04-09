Michaels Companies (MIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “The Michaels Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of arts and crafts. The Company’s stores offer stock-keeping units in arts, crafts, scrapbooking, floral, framing, home décor, seasonal offerings, and children’s hobbies. It produces 11 exclusive private brands including Recollections(R), Studio Decor(R), Bead Landing(R), Creatology(R), Ashland(R), Celebrate It(R), Art Minds(R), Artist’s Loft(R), Craft Smart(R), Loops & Threads(R) and Imagin8(R). The Michaels Companies, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of MIK opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,514.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

